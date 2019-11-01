Death Stranding is in line to grace the cover of next week’s issue of Famitsu. It should come as no surprise, then, that the cover art for the upcoming magazine issue has already hit the web. And it’s quite the sight to behold. Legendary Metal Gear Solid artist Yōji Shinkawa, who also worked on Death Stranding, designed the cover, which bears quite a few similarities to some of Shinkawa’s classic Metal Gear work. In short, the Famitsu magazine cover is stunning.

Twitter user Nibel shared an image of the Death Stranding cover for Famitsu in the following tweet:

Next week’s Famitsu cover has Death Stranding on it, with art by the one and only Yōji Shinkawa pic.twitter.com/xPAjrlugUv — Nibel (@Nibellion) November 1, 2019

Unfortunately, it remains unclear as to whether this particular piece of art will ever be available to fans or sold beyond the Famitsu cover. However, there are other ways to bring home Shinkawa’s incredible works of art. Just last year, Dark Horse released a stunning collection, The Art of Metal Gear Solid I-IV. It’s priced at $80, but may be worth every penny for Metal Gear fans, especially since it’s an 800-page behemoth. In addition, some of Shinkawa’s art for Death Stranding will feature in the The Art of Death Stranding book from Titan Books. Preorders are currently live for the 256-page collection, which will launch on November 12th for $39.95.

The review embargo for Death Stranding lifted recently. To put it simply, critics seem pretty divided on it. Our review thought highly of the Kojima adventure, awarding it a 9.5 out of 10.

Players can make up their own mind about Death Stranding when it comes to PlayStation 4 on November 8th. The new title from Kojima Productions will then launch on PC sometime in the summer of 2020.

[Source: Famitsu via Nibel on Twitter]