Netflix’s The Witcher series hasn’t aired yet, but showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich already has long-term plans outlined. As a matter of fact, Hissrich says she’s mapped out about seven seasons worth of narrative for the show. Wanting to provide a basic through-line for the various character arcs seems to serve as one reason for Hissrich’s getting ahead of the curve.

The Executive Producer explained as much during a recent interview for SFX Magazine’s issue 320. Via PCGamesN, Hissrich told SFX,

I’ve [mapped out stories] for seven seasons. Right now it’s just about, ‘how do you set up stories that really capture audiences for years at a time?’ The worst thing we could do is put all of our energies just into season one, and not be thinking about where these characters can grow to.

It seems, then, that character will rest at the heart of the TV show’s progression. If well developed, viewers are more than likely to become attached to a great many characters. However, don’t expect everyone to healthily finish the pilot season. According to Hissrich, there may be casualties. In speaking on whether all characters will survive Season 1, she teased, “I can’t promise you that they’re very much alive.”

With the first book in Andrzej Sapkowski’s The Witcher saga, The Last Wish, serving as the basis for Season 1, plenty remains on the table for another six seasons of TV. Indeed, the possibilities are numerous. Presently, however, it remains to be seen whether the show will last that long. At the time of writing, Netflix hasn’t greenlit the show’s potential sophomore effort.

The Witcher’s first season will begin streaming on Netflix next month on December 20th.

