It’s time to investigate a mystery. Specifically, the mystery of why Blacksad: Under the Skin is currently available to purchase in Europe. The game was originally set for launch worldwide on November 14th, 2019, but suddenly appeared today on the PlayStation Store and Xbox Marketplace in European regions. Publisher Microids says the reason is due to a “technical malfunction,” and advises fans to wait so they can send out a patch to fix some final issues.

The patch, which is promised to come sometime in the next few days, will contain several major fixes. In a statement on Twitter, Microids had the following to say:

Before diving in the adventure of Blacksad: Under the Skin, we strongly advise waiting for this patch as we feel it’s essential to experience the game like the development team at Pendulo Studios envisioned it.

The patch notes provide a pretty good idea of what exactly the day one patch will improve. It seems that the two biggest issues fixed up involve missing sound effects and music, and patching the textures so they load faster and look better. The complete patch notes as posted on Twitter are below:

Major bugs fixed

Performance optimization and various improvements Loading textures improvements Textures quality improvements

Framerate greatly improved

Sound Sound effects fixed Ambient sounds added through the game More music added

Some character animations and lip-sync improved

Blacksad: Under the Skin is an adventure game based on a French comic book series of the same name. It stars a detective named Blacksad who is paid to look into various criminal activities ranging from cheating wives to murders. Despite the world being made of anthropomorphic animals, Blacksad is a 1950s detective noir through and through, with all the things you would expect from the genre. If you’ve wanted to see how a rhino uses a gun, or are otherwise curious if the game might interest you, you can check out some images from the game.

[Source: Twitter]