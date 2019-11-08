Sony Interactive Entertainment will soon expand its stable of studios by founding a new development office in Malaysia. The office is set to open sometime in 2020 and will serve as a support studio, providing animation and art assets to other Sony-owned teams around the world. In addition, this works as a move to expand upon the games industry’s footprint in the Southeast Asian territory.

The Minister of Communications and Multimedia Malaysia, YB Tuan Gobind Singh Deo, announced the news, noting that the studio’s founding will “create more opportunities for the local and regional games industry.” Another plan is to partner with local educational programs to ensure there’s constant growth within the area’s continued investment in the ever-expanding game’s industry.

Apparently, such an investment has already proven a boon for Malaysia. According to YB Datuk Darrel Leiking, Minister of International Trade and Industry Malaysia, the region’s “thriving games ecosystem” has, thus far, attracted over 60 development teams. Based on the data provided in a press release, “thriving” seems an apt description. With its Digital Creative Content industry, Malaysia creatives have developed a total of 149 projects. Reportedly, these ventures’ earnings equate to RM7.6 billion or $1.84 billion USD.

This announcement of Sony’s intention to open a new development studio in the region comes on the heels of a few leadership shakeups within the company. In late September, Chairman of Worldwide Studios Shawn Layden unexpectedly exited his position at Sony. Just yesterday, Guerrilla Games’ Hermen Hulst adopted the role of Head of Worldwide Studios. Meanwhile, Shuhei Yoshida will begin a new initiative at the publisher, focused on building relationships with indie developers.

