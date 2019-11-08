Traveling all across America to connect people is certainly popular right now. While Death Stranding may have just come out, other games have offered the concept before. Originally launched on PC back on February 28th, 2018, Where the Water Tastes Like Wine will finally be making its way to PlayStation 4 on December 2nd, 2019. Console players will finally get to play as a man who bets his soul and loses in a card game against an anthropomorphic wolf (who is voiced by famous musician Sting). So how do you repay your debt? By traveling across a Depression-era America, interacting with characters, and learning their stories. Of course, don’t think you can just die and get out of the deal, as you’ll keep being brought back by the wolf until the job is done.

Each of the game’s 16 characters has their own stories to tell. Each of these characters’ stories was written by someone different, with writers like Kotaku’s Gita Jackson, Waypoint’s Austin Walker, Emily Short, and others contributing. There’s a woman who sold her soul to the devil to become a famous guitar player, a wandering preacher who served in World War 1 and spent some time as a professional wrestler, and a Navajo woman who finds herself forcibly relocated by the government. As you travel you’ll also make stories of your own, running into mythical folklore creatures. You can trade these stories with other characters, letting you learn even more about them and discover their secrets.

In addition to the main game, the PS4 version also includes the Gold Mountain update, which adds several more characters to talk to. This free update puts a focus on Chinese-American stories and how they impacted American history. It also featured several quality-of-life improvements and full Chinese translation support. There’s currently no word if Fireside Chats (a free game that had several characters from Where the Water Tastes Like Wine tell entirely new and unique stories) will eventually be making its way to PlayStation 4 as well.

