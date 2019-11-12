First The Surge 2 DLC Pack Adds 13 New Weapons to Slay With

It’s time for some future violence. The first DLC included with the season pass for The Surge 2 just launched, giving players a total of 13 new weapons to play with. If you have the season pass, you’ll have access to it right away. You can also buy it individually for $4.99. The Public Enemy Weapon Pack has a little something for everybody, with swords, staves, hammers, and “punching gloves.” However, there’s a catch. You don’t just get handed these new weapons for free. Instead, they’re handed out to the enemies that populate Jericho City, and they’ll be using them on you. If you want a particular weapon, then you need to earn it the way you’d get any other weapon in The Surge 2: by defeating the enemy in combat and literally cutting it from their body. Only then can you get access to the new stuff. Assuming the crazies don’t beat you with it first.

So what new weapons can you expect in the Public Enemy Weapon Pack? The 13 new The Surge 2 weapons are as follows:

The “Codename: Engelhart” Single Rig

The “MG Jackknife” Single Rig

The “Foremen’s Divine Hands” Twin Rig

The “Wave of Tomorrow” Spear

The “Codename: Carmina” Spear

The “Portable Omni-Assembler” Heavy Duty

The “Kate 2.0” Staff

The “MG Ignis” Staff

The “Strongarm Twinblade” Sword

The “MG Centurion” Sword

The “Codename: Zarathrustra” Punching Gloves

It’s a pretty good set with almost every weapon archetype in the game covered. Perhaps the only noticeable exception is the lack of any new Double Duty weapons, a unique weapon class that would change form depending on how rapidly you hit the attack button. Still, when combined with the various free weapons already added and the bonus weapon that came with the season pass, this means a total of 18 new weapons have found their way into the game. Next month The Surge 2 will be adding some new armor packs, and a full-blown story expansion is planned for January 2020.