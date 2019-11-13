Batman: Arkham Knight allowed players to equip Batman with a wide variety of batsuits. However, only a few of said suits have been immortalized in statue form. Prime 1 Studio is taking another stab at the title, this time bringing Justice League 3000’s Batman to life. As one would expect, the statue depicts Arkham Knight’s Batman dressed in the Bat’s Justice League 3000 suit; it’s gorgeous. It’s expensive, too. The Standard Edition will run for $449. Meanwhile, the EX Version, which features an alternate “angry portrait,” will cost $499. Both are set to release between December 2020 and March 2021.

The stunning 1/5 scale statue stands approximately 19.5 inches tall. As always, Prime 1 Studio’s impeccable detail especially warrants applause. For a better look at the Justice League 3000 figure, check out the following image gallery:

Products specifications for the statue are as follows:

Statue Size approximately 19.5 inches tall [H:49.4cm W:39.7cm D:39cm]

One specially designed base

One interchangeable Open Right Hand

One interchangeable Right Hand with a Smoke Bomb

One Normal Portrait

One alternate Angry Portrait (EX Version Only)

Preorders are already live for both versions, allowing consumers to select a payment plan option. Those who preorder, then, will put down a deposit of $44.90. The rest can be paid off when the item ships. Four other payment options are also available, none of which will require a second payment until at least August 2020.

Prime 1 Studio has produced quite a few statues based on Batman: Arkham Knight. The statue for Rocksteady’s Batman Beyond design arguably serves as the most notable of the bunch. This collectible for the vigilante’s Justice League 3000 design will likely be memorable, as well. Originally a comic series, Justice League 3000 is just what it sounds like–a depiction of the League in the 31st Century, wherein the entire universe seems in disarray.

[Source: Prime 1 Studio via The Toyark]