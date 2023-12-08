Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Offline Mode Announced

Rocksteady Studios has announced that its Suicide Squad game will be getting an offline mode. However, offline playability won’t be an option at launch, so players will have to wait for a post-launch update for the feature to go live.

Suicide Squad game was rumored to have been delayed because of offline mode

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League didn’t exactly have a stellar showing thus far, with many noting that its live service elements look pretty offputting. Back in April this year, journalist Jason Schreier revealed that the game had been delayed, leading to speculations that Rocksteady was considering removing the online requirement. Schreier disputed these claims, but Windows Central’s Jez Corden doubled down on them, stating that he had on good authority that Suicide Squad was delayed to “remove/rework the always online component.”

It looks like both Corden and Schreier were partially correct. While it’s true that Rocksteady is removing the online requirement eventually, it’s unlikely that Suicide Squad’s delay stemmed from that since the offline mode won’t make it to launch on February 2, 2024.

“We’re happy to confirm, we are planning to add an offline story mode that will give players the option to experience the main campaign without an internet connection,” Rocksteady wrote on its official Discord. “We’re aiming to add this update in 2024 and will provide more details when available.”