Helldivers 2 Update Nerfs Popular Loadout, Dev Responds to Complaints

Arrowhead Game Studios is rolling out Helldivers 2 update 01.000.100 today, which nerfs a popular loadout among players. The outcry following the nerf prompted designer Alex K to address the matter on Discord, urging players to give the update a chance.

The loadout in question is Breaker, Railgun, and Energy Shield Backpack – all of which have been nerfed while other weapons and strategems have been buffed. According to Arrowhead, the developers want to ensure that weapons are balanced and not simply popular because they’re stronger.

The patch notes for today’s update (PS5, PC) are as follows:

Major Updates

Planetary Hazards active

Many planets now have additional environmental challenges that will appear at random while you are deployed, from fire tornadoes to meteor showers and many more.

Balancing

Eradicate Missions

Eradicate missions now require more kills and enemies spawn more often. The time to complete the mission was previously shorter than intended and should now usually take twice as long to complete.

Primary, Secondary, & Support Weapons

Breaker: Decreased magazine capacity from 16 to 13, increased recoil from 30 to 55

Railgun – Decreased armor penetration in Safe Mode, decreased damage against durable enemy parts

Flamethrower: Increased damage per second by 50%

Laser Cannon: Increased damage against durable enemy parts, increased armor penetration, improved ergonomics

Punisher: Increased total ammo capacity from 40 to 60, increased stagger force, increased damage from 40 per bullet to 45 per bullet

Breaker Spray & Pray: Increased armor penetration, increased fire rate from 300 to 330, increased number of pellets from 12 to 16 per shot, decreased magazine size from to 32 to 26

Stratagems

Energy Shield Backpack: Increased delay before recharging

380mm and 120mm Orbital Barrages: Increased duration of the bombardment, decreased spread

Fixes