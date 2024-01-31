Suicide Squad Deluxe Edition Players Get $20 Worth of In-Game Money as Apology

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League‘s Deluxe Edition owners have been gifted $20 worth of in-game currency as an apology for the game’s early access server woes. The expensive Deluxe Edition came with the promise of letting owners play early, only for servers to be taken down twice.

Suicide Squad’s server woes make a strong case for offline support

Even before it released, Suicide Squad came under fire for being an always-online game, with developer Rocksteady Studios scrambling to assuage concerns. Players’ fears certainly weren’t unfounded.

Early access players ran into a bizarre bug that auto-completed the game for them after they logged on, due to which Rocksteady Studios temporarily pulled the plug on servers. Suicide Squad went offline again for a period of maintenance. Now, Deluxe Edition owners are getting 2,000 LuthorCoins as an apology.

“Thank you for being one of our first console players during early access of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League,” reads a message in the in-game mailbox. “We recognize that you’ve been patient with us during our initial launch server updates and we’d like to show our appreciation for your patience with a special gift of 2, 000 LuthorCoins. Thank you again!”

2,000 LuthorCoins costly roughly $20.