Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Alpha Test Registrations Live

WB Games has announced an upcoming alpha test for Rocksteady’s Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, registrations for which are open now. Registration doesn’t guarantee successful entry, but you can try your luck with a WB Games Account.

What’s Suicide Squad’s alpha test for?

Suicide Squad is a live service game, and Rocksteady‘s looking to test its online infrastructure. As part of the test, participants will have access to a small portion of the game’s campaign, but WB has warned that Suicide Squad is still in development so the slice that players will experience is not representative of the final product.

To prevent any PR disasters stemming from unsavory videos, WB Games has made the alpha test “extremely confidential” and open to a limited audience starting Thursday, November 30 at 6 a.m. PT/9 a.m. ET through Monday, December 4 at 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET. Participants are required to sign a non-disclosure agreement that prevents them from sharing or streaming screenshots, videos, and early impressions in any form. Participants are also barred from speaking to the media or content creators about Suicide Squad’s alpha test content.

WB Games has gone a step further to add watermarks with unique identifiers to catch violators.