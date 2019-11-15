The wait is finally over. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is here and most critics have been enjoying it thanks to its storytelling, visuals, and combat. With that in mind, you’ll probably want to take the day off work to soak in everything the game has to offer, right? Not to worry: Developer Respawn Entertainment has you covered with a sick note to give to your boss. Only, it’s not extremely useful since it’s from Cal Kestis’ BD-1 droid, who doesn’t speak English. Hope your boss is fluent in droid-speak.

You can see it for yourself in the tweet below:

Feeling unwell today? Head feeling a bit Force-sensitive right now? Maybe even coming down with a bad case of the Kashyyyks? Please present this note to whoever needs it, excusing you from any duties expected of you through 11/15. Get some rest. pic.twitter.com/y47FIceWY4 — Respawn (@Respawn) November 14, 2019

If for some reason your boss won’t accept this, you’ll have to settle for playing sometime this weekend or whenever you have a free moment at home. Some critics who’ve had early copies of Jedi: Fallen Order mentioned that you can get through the main story in around 20 hours, so be prepared to spend at least a few days and nights with it. It’ll likely take you longer if you’re wanting to go for that sweet Platinum trophy.

With the positive early reception, it puts Respawn in a great position for the future. The team has seen success with this year’s Apex Legends, which EA will be pushing tremendously in 2020. Many fans also want to see a new Titanfall game, which Respawn was reportedly working on but had to shelve due to Apex’s success.

For now, you can enjoy Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Perhaps you can get the day off, thanks to BD-1? Probably not, but it’s worth a try, right?

[Source: Twitter]