Although it’s arriving a little later than expected, The Outer Worlds‘ patch 1.1.1.0 is live for PS4 users right now. The update addresses the game’s small font, giving players an option to toggle to increase conversation text size and subtitles. No more sitting two inches away from your screen just to be able to read the game’s text! Along with that, the update fixes a major crash that occurred at a specific point in Tartarus and addresses issues with a certain trophy not unlocking properly.

Also, if you had any botched companion quests, they are now reset to Active so that players can “un-botch” those quests. Obsidian included a few other minor balances and fixes which you can find in the full patch notes below.

The Outer Words Update 1.1.1.0 Patch Notes

Resolved Issues for Patch 1.1.1.0:

The game crashing at a specific point when the player has reached Tartarus has been resolved

Toggle to increase the font size (found in the UI tab under Settings). Increases font for conversation text, cinematic subtitles, bark subtitles, and terminal text.

Players will no longer experience muffled sounds when playing on the PlayStation 4

The Prismatic Hammer has been rebalanced.

Various quest fixes made including “Radio Free Monarch”

The achievement/trophy for “It’s Not the Best Choice” will pop correctly

Existing Botched companion quests will have their status reset to Active allowing the player to add them to a party when leaving the ship in order to un-botch the quests, unless the death occurred prior to unlocking the companion quest.

The Outer Worlds was a huge success for Obsidian Entertainment and Private Division. It had a strong debut; Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said it was “outperforming…expectations handily.” Not only that, it received rave reviews from various critics and is up for multiple game of the year awards. We loved it here at PSLS, especially its branching story paths and visuals.

Obsidian sure has a hit on its hands, but will we see The Outer Worlds turn into a series, and more importantly, will the continuation of the series come to PS4 now that Obsidian is owned by Microsoft? For now, you can enjoy the game’s latest patch, which will hopefully put less strain on your eyes, thanks to larger font size.

[Source: Obsidian]