Not only did The Outer Worlds receive rave reviews from critics across various outlets, but it sold remarkably well, too. Today, on November 7, 2019 publisher Take-Two Interactive held an earnings call, in which the company discussed the financial results of the past quarter. Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said The Outer Worlds is “outperforming our expectations handily,” and they are “very happy” with its sales.

While The Outer Worlds’ specific sales figures are unknown, it’s clear it has done well, even considering its release on the same day as the massive Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, no less. In fact, it was the third most downloaded PS4 game, trailing only Modern Warfare and Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, both of which are a part of long-running franchises.

Take Two calls The Outer Worlds a critical and commercial success with sales exceeding expectations. Will be coming to Switch in 2020. pic.twitter.com/Cxh02ERm2V — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) November 7, 2019



Zelnick additionally commented on Take-Two’s upcoming slower holiday season, saying:

It isn’t a strongly competitive holiday season, and given that we’re actively in the market with Red Dead Redemption 2 and Borderlands 3 and most recently with Outer Worlds, I think there’s some benefit to having less competition. But…everything’s got to stand on its own. When you have a very thin quarter, if what you put out isn’t the highest possible quality, it’s not going to perform. Consumers will not show up unless it’s the highest quality, even if there’s nothing else out there. So our strategy is to create the highest quality entertainment experience worldwide of any type.

We’ll see how the game’s sales stack up against other top-selling games towards the end of the year. For now, Take-Two assures us that it’s a success and it seems like developer Obsidian might have a new series on its hands. If so, the question is if a sequel will appear on a PlayStation console since the developer was purchased by Microsoft at the end of 2018.

