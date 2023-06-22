The Outer Worlds 2 PS5 Version Is Still Being Decided On

The Outer Worlds 2 was announced in June 2021 for Xbox Series X|S and PC, which was expected since Obsidian Entertainment is now part of Xbox’s stable of developers. But Xbox Game Studios head Matt Booty said that the company still has decided on whether or not it will release an Outer Worlds 2 PS5 version.

The Outer Worlds 2 was announced as an Xbox and PC title

Booty mentioned this during the Federal Trade Commission hearing about Microsoft’s proposal to buy Activision. According to IGN, Booty said a “decision has not been made” one way or another on whether or not The Outer Worlds 2 will come to PS5.

He said that Xbox tends to keep franchises on the same platform family, implying that since The Outer Worlds came out on PlayStation 4 and later on PlayStation 5 through the Spacer’s Choice Edition, it’s possible the sequel will also make its way to PS5. This is somewhat borne out in recent Xbox Game Studios releases, as Minecraft Dungeons and Minecraft Legends released on PlayStation and Nintendo systems, while newer properties like Hi-Fi Rush, Redfall, and Starfield are all console exclusives on Xbox.

Of course, this does not confirm that The Outer Worlds 2 is coming to PS5. The game’s official website and listing on the Microsoft Store only list Xbox Series X|S and PC as platforms. However, it doesn’t rule out the possibility of it making its way to PS5 in some form in the future, which stands in stark contrast to MachineGames’ Indiana Jones title that was confirmed to be an Xbox and PC exclusive during the hearings.