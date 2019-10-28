As anyone would have expected, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare landed in the top spot of the UK charts for physical sales. In fact, its launch success even toppled that of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. The latest Call of Duty entry wasn’t the only new release to debut strong in the UK, either. Both The Outer Worlds and Sony’s MediEvil remake entered the UK sales charts in a top five position.

Physical sales of Modern Warfare beat out those of Black Ops 4 by a 39 percent margin. Yet, the former didn’t quite reach the heights of Call of Duty: WWII. Still, according to GamesIndustry.biz, Modern Warfare’s digital sales put it much closer to WWII launch success. Details concerning digital figures will not release until sometime later in the week.

FIFA 20, WWE 2K20, The Outer Worlds, and MediEvil all round out the top five for UK’s physical sales chart. This is especially interesting for the latter two, which landed at the number four and five spots, respectively. Most notably intriguing is that these numbers don’t take into consideration digital sales. As such, things may look slightly different where these listings are concerned. Again, we won’t know for certain until later this week.

The UK’s top 10 physical titles for the week ending in October 26th is as follows:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare FIFA 20 WWE 2K20 The Outer Worlds MediEvil Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Ring Fit Adventure Ghost Recon Breakpoint Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Minecraft (Switch Edition)

Call of Duty’s new reign on the sales charts means FIFA 20’s is ending for the first time in five weeks. How long Modern Warfare will hold the top spot may serve as one reason to keep a close eye on the UK sales charts for the coming weeks ahead.

Being watchful of The Outer Worlds and MediEvil’s placement on the charts in the weeks to come may also be a good idea. Hopefully, the success of these two titles means their respective publishers produce follow-up projects down the line.

[Source: GamesIndustry.biz]