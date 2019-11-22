Horizon Zero Dawn makes its return to Monster Hunter: World Iceborne, with yet another cross-over event (at least for PS4 players). This time, you’ll have a chance to earn gear from The Frozen Wilds, like the Stormslinger Prototype a bowgun that mirrors the Improved Stormslinger found in Horizon. Or if bowguns aren’t for you, you can earn a weapon pendant made to look like Aloy’s Focus device via an Event Quest. The cross-over starts today and runs until January 10, 2020.

The Stormslinger Prototype bowgun heavily references its source material, even down to the way you earn it. To get your hands on the bowgun, you have to defeat a beast known as Zinogre, which resembles a creature from The Frozen Wilds called Scorcher. Make sure to bring Thunder Resistance with you on your quest to defeat Zinogre.

Roy Postma, Art Director on Horizon Zero Dawn elaborated on the origins of the Improved Stormslinger:

For the design, we took the technical parts from that spear and arranged them on a ropecaster framework, which allowed us to plausibly extend its power capacity. Using the concept of “the more power the better” as a guiding principle, we then strapped together additional capacitators and wired all the technological parts together. Another important concept we wished to convey was the humans’ limited understanding of technology; the weapon had to reflect this in look as well as in feel. For the look, we created a very chaotic layout by arranging the capacitators at different angles and snaking the wires all around and through the weapon. For the feel, we wanted the Improved Stormslinger to behave temperamentally when using its charge-up mechanic. The ability to overcharge the weapon causes the capacitators to glow and spark, eventually resulting in blowback that can cause massive damage to its wielder.

To get started with the cross-over content, head to the Quest Board and select the Into the Frozen Wilds Event Quest.

This isn’t the first time Capcom has brought the PlayStation exclusive Horizon Zero Dawn into Monster Hunter: World. After the game first launched, a series of quests appeared in-game that would allow you to earn special gear themed after Aloy’s attire. Seeing as how both games feature large-scale battles with enormous creatures, it’s fitting to see them come together.

The continued success of Monster Hunter: World and its Iceborne expansion cannot be overstated. The expansion alone has reached more than 3 million units sold, along with the base game reaching a staggering 14 million units sold. For those reasons, it’s easy to see why Capcom has continued support on Monster Hunter: World, even almost two years after launch.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]