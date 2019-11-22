WWE 2K20‘s 1.03 patch is now live across the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One platforms. Like Update 1.02 before it, which launched earlier this month, the new patch addresses myriad technical issues in the wrestling title. Most of the problems tackled in 1.03 concern those originally pointed out by the game’s community. Notable fixes and adjustments are with regards to troubles involving characters, Universe Mode, and online play.

The 2K Support page lists the patch notes for WWE 2K20’s Update 1.03 as follows:

General:

Addresses reported crashes throughout the game

Addresses reported opacity issue causing invisible CAS parts

Addresses reported crash in custom arenas using imported images

Improvements to sweat

Addresses reported input settings not saving (PC only)

Characters:

General improvements to hair and cloth behavior

Addresses reported concerns with missing hair and cloth throughout the game

Addresses reported concerns that images may fail to be correctly displayed on the Superstars’ attire

Addresses reported concerns of a crash when using DLC CAS parts for MyPLAYERs

Addresses reported concerns with allowing male face paint color changes to appear correctly in-game

Addresses reported concerns with CAS parts that may cause hair to float with certain Superstars

Addresses reported concerns with assigning locked moves when user previews and selects it inside of Move-Set for MyPLAYER

Addresses reported concerns that CAS T-shirt logos may appear incorrectly in-game

Universe Mode:

Addresses reported concerns that a crash may occur when selecting a save slot

Enabled importing Roster and other settings when creating a new Universe save

Addresses reported concerns that a crash may occur when loading into match for the first time with several creations

Addresses reported concerns with 6-man tag match

Addresses reported concerns that a crash my occur when simulating to WrestleMania

Gameplay:

Improvements to strike aiming and dash strikes

Addresses reported concerns with soft lock-in pin mini-game after performing certain moves

Online:

Addresses reported concerns that a crash may occur in Road to Glory when using DLC CAS parts

Addresses reported concerns that a crash may occur when downloading Superstars with custom images

Community Creations: Addresses reported concerns that images may fail to display correctly in Custom Arenas

Community Creations: Addresses reported concerns of a white texture issue that may occur in downloaded arenas

Community Creations: Addresses reported concerns that may occur when downloading custom shows with custom arenas and logos

WWE 2K20 hit stores in late October to poor reviews from critics and fans alike. So broken was the overall experience that players joined forces online to get #FixWWE2K20 trending on Twitter. Not too long thereafter, developer Visual Concepts released a patch to quell some of the more troubling issues.

In a recent earnings call, publisher Take-Two Interactive expressed disappointment with the unfavorable reviews and fan feedback. However, Take-Two President Karl Slatoff noted that by continuing to improve the title, WWE 2K’s community may experience growth.

[Source: 2K Support via Video Games Chronicle]