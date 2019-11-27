Yennefer of Vengerberg’s alternative DLC costume for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt may not be a favorite amongst fans. However, there’s no denying she still looks dazzling in it. Prime 1 Studio seems to have captured as much in its Alternative Outfit Statue of the notorious sorceress.

Like several other pieces from Prime 1 Studio, the new Yen statue will launch with two versions—Standard and Deluxe Editions. Priced at $699, the standard version depicts Yen in her alternate costume, standing atop a diorama base. The Deluxe Edition, limited to 500 pieces, costs $799 and will come with an Uma statue. Both versions are expected to ship sometime between December 2020 and December 2021. Preorders are currently live with a number of payment plans from which to choose.

Yen’s Alternative Outfit Statue stands approximately 20 inches tall. From the character’s wavy raven locks to her piercing violet eyes, the statue’s details are nothing short of stunning. Even the specially-designed diorama warrants praise, with its depiction of what seems to be her workspace. Books, potions, a chain-locked chest, and the Megascope bring the base to life.

With the Deluxe Version of the statue, Uma stands next to Yen on the diorama base. Akin to every other facet of the collectible, the details on the disfigured creature are wildly impressive.

Get a closer look at both versions of Prime 1 Studio’s new Yennefer statue in the following image gallery:

Prime 1 Studio has teamed with CD Projekt RED in the past to bring the world of The Witcher 3 to life. Statues of Geralt, Triss Merigold, Ciri, Eredin, and the Toad Prince are available to purchase from the collectible manufacturer. In addition, there are preorders open for Yen in her default attire.

[Source: Prime 1 Studio via The Toyark]