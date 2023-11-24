The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Eredin Helmet PureArts Replica Revealed, Available for Preorder

PureArts and CD Projekt Red are collaborating on another installment in PureArts’ Witcher line of replica items. This time, in the form of a 1/1 scale Eredin helmet from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

The Eredin Helmet replica faithfully recreates the skull-shaped helmet of the King of the Wild Hunt and acts as a great display for fans of the series. The helmet sits upon a replica of Eredin’s sword hilt as well and also features a removable face plate for those who might want to display it without any face.

Eredin Helmet replica is limited to under 1,000 units

The latest replica comes in at 10 x 12 x 23 inches in height, and weighs a hefty 7.7 pounds. Preorders for the replica are available now, with the helmet retailing for $499. A special PureArts Exclusive Edition, limited to just 150 pieces, also comes with a special metal replica of Eredin’s brooch from the game.

For those looking to snag the non-exclusive version, the helmet itself is limited to 850 pieces.

“The skull-shaped helmet of the King of the Wild Hunt inspires fear and strengthens the legend of the Winter Queen and her Wild Hunt and is the perfect display piece for fans of The Witcher!” reads the description. “Featuring a removable face plate, the highly detailed Eredin Helmet Replica rests atop Eredin’s sword hilt. The Exclusive Edition, limited to only 150 units and available only on PureArts.com, includes a metal replica of Eredin’s brooch.”