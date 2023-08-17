Assassin’s Creed Mirage PureArts Statue Revealed, Available for Pre-Order

PureArts and Ubisoft are once again partnering together for another Assassin’s Creed statue, this time celebrating the release of Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

Basim statue features a handful of accessories

The new statue is part of PureArts’ Animus ¼ Scale Statue line and depicts Basim, the star of Assassin’s Creed Mirage. In the statue, Basim can be seen posing in the iconic pose of many assassins from past games.

The Basim statue comes with an LED animus effect, two interchangeable base tops, and a wearable metal replica of Basim’s ring for the PureArts Exclusive Edition only.

For those looking to pick up the statue, they’ll be somewhat limited. The PureArts Exclusive Edition (which includes the metal ring) will only have 250 made available, while the standard edition is limited to 2,250 units. Pre-orders for the statue are available now, with the figure retailing for $899, about the standard price for PureArts’ more premium offerings.

Ubisoft and PureArts are no strangers to working together, with the high-end figure company having created a ton of different Assassin’s Creed-themed products, including statues, figures, and even a dice game based on on Orlog dice game found in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is set to launch on October 5, 2023, and will be available on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.