A cursory look at social media over the last few weeks shows most people’s interest in sharing their thoughts on this decade’s happenings. What were the best films, the most-played tracks on Spotify, top personal accomplishments? Of course, there’s no shortage of gaming-related commentary. Thus, Metacritic has joined the discourse, as well. The website compiled a pretty robust list, counting down the top 50 highest-rated games between 2010 and 2019. It’s rather interesting to say the least, especially since Nintendo and Rockstar experiences dominate the list’s top five.

In compiling the top 50 list, Metacritic set in place a couple of guidelines. For one, a qualifying game must have been reviewed by no less than 15 critics. Lastly, the rankings of multiplatform titles took only the most reviewed version of a game into account.

Metacritic’s top 50 highest-rated games from 2010 to 2019 are as follows:

Super Mario Galaxy 2 (Wii, 2010) – 97 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Switch, 2017) – 97 Red Dead Redemption 2 (PlayStation 4, 2018) – 97 Grand Theft Auto V (PlayStation 4, 2014) – 97 Super Mario Odyssey (Switch, 2017) – 97 Mass Effect 2 (Xbox 360, 2010) – 96 The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (Xbox 360, 2011) – 96 The Last of Us (PlayStation 3, 2013) – 95 The Last of Us Remastered (PlayStation 4, 2014) – 95 Red Dead Redemption (Xbox 360, 2010) – 95 Portal 2 (Xbox 360, 2011) – 95 God of War (PlayStation 4, 2018) – 94 Batman: Arkham City (Xbox 360, 2011) – 94 The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D (3DS, 2011) – 94 BioShock Infinite (PC, 2013) – 94 Pac-Man Championship Edition DX (Xbox 360, 2010) – 93 Divinity: Original Sin II (PC, 2017) – 93 Super Mario 3D World (Wii U, 2013) – 93 Starcraft II: Wings of Liberty (PC, 2010) – 93 Persona 4 Golden (PlayStation Vita, 2012) – 93 Persona 5 (PlayStation 4, 2017) – 93 Mass Effect 3 (Xbox 360, 2012) – 93 Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain (PlayStation 4, 2015) – 93 The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword (Wii, 2011) – 93 Rock Band 3 (Xbox 360, 2010) – 93 Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End (PlayStation 4, 2016) – 93 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Switch, 2018) – 93 Inside (Xbox One, 2016) – 93 Forza Horizon 4 (Xbox One, 2018) – 92 God of War III (PlayStation 3, 2010) – 92 Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception (PlayStation 3, 2011) – 92 Bloodborne (PlayStation 4, 2015) – 92 Celeste (Switch, 2018) – 92 Super Street Fighter IV (PlayStation 3, 2010) – 92 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (PlayStation 4, 2015) – 92 Undertale (PC, 2015) – 92 Fire Emblem: Awakening (3DS, 2013) – 92 Divinity: Original Sin II – Definitive Edition (PlayStation 4, 2018) – 92 Super Smash Bros. for Wii U (Wii U, 2014) – 92 Journey (PlayStation 3, 2012) – 92 Xenoblade Chronicles (Wii, 2012) – 92 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch, 2017) – 92 The ICO & Shadow of the Colossus Collection (PlayStation 3, 2011) – 92 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Blood and Wine (PC, 2016) – 92 LittleBigPlanet 2 (PlayStation 3, 2011) – 91 Overwatch (PC, 2016) – 91 Bayonetta 2 (Wii U, 2014) – 91 Forza Horizon 3 (Xbox One, 2016) – 91 Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers (PC, 2019) – 91 Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition (Switch, 2019) – 91

It’s a fascinating list, one wherein PlayStation and Nintendo exclusives make up nearly half of the rankings. In total, there are 12 PlayStation exclusives represented, across both the PS3 and PS4. Especially intriguing is that four of the 12 are Naughty Dog games, though The Last of Us receives two listings due to its remaster. Nintendo exclusives also constitute 12 entries, across 3DS, Wii U, and Switch platforms.

[Source: Metacritic via GameRevolution]