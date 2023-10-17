Spider-Man 2 Is One of Insomniac’s Highest Rated Games Ever

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 PS5 reviews went live yesterday, and with the critics’ verdict in, Insomniac Games has delivered one of its highest-rated games ever. The highly anticipated PS5 console exclusive will be released this Friday, October 20.

Spider-Man 2 PS5 reviews applaud Insomniac Games for creating a captivating superhero experience

According to review aggregators Metacritic and OpenCritic, Spider-Man 2 has received universal acclaim, with well over 100 reviews accounted for. Both sites have awarded it an average of 91/100, which means the game is sitting behind the likes of Baldur’s Gate 3 and Street Fighter 6.

Spider-Man 2 is now officially Insomniac Games’ best outing in recent years, going by review scores. Only two of the studio’s games have previously reached the same height: 2000’s Spyro: Year of the Dragon for the PS1 and 2004’s Ratchet & Clank: Up Your Arsenal for the PS2. This isn’t to say Insomniac hasn’t put out any bangers since. The studio has a reputation for releasing high-quality titles that garner positive reviews and are commercially successful.

With Spider-Man 2 done (minus DLC and patches), Insomniac will now move on to work on Marvel’s Wolverine. Sony hasn’t announced a release date or window for the PS5 game yet.