Blizzard co-founder Allen Adham has said that the developer is currently prototyping “interesting” new approaches to player-versus-player in the upcoming Diablo IV, and that the game will feature a seamless shared world unlike anything the series has seen before.

Speaking to EDGE magazine (via Wccftech), Adham teased that Blizzard is in the process of finalizing PvP features, and that players will understand “the implications of this big, social, connected open world” as they play Diablo IV.

“The tech that allows us to run a massive open seamless world, and what that allows us to achieve, is an order of magnitude greater than anything we’ve ever done in Diablo before,” he added.

However, these new additions doesn’t mean Blizzard will lose track of the series’ roots. In the same interview, Adham reassured fans that Diablo IV will be faithful to the franchise.

One of the challenges we had in making this game was staying true to Diablo, Diablo II and Diablo III while pushing what all of those games stood for to the next level. But I think we managed it – look at what we’ve done with the class refreshes. We took the Druid from Diablo II but brought it back even better. Now he’s flanked by wolves, and shapeshifts into the werebear, the werewolf. And because it’s Diablo, we dial it all the way up to 11, too – we have shapeshifting, but we also have crazy nature spells to complement that.

Diablo IV is in development for current-gen platforms. A release date has yet to be announced.

[Source: Wccftech]