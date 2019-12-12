Shown during the Epic Games showreel at The Game Awards 2019, Foregone is a 2D action platformer that has you fighting various monsters in an effort to defeat a mysterious force known as The Harrow. You’ll play as an Arbiter, a warrior who wields all kinds of weapons in their quest. This ranges from swords and bows, as you may expect from fantasy, to guns and magical skills. The trailer shows her using these tools to great ability, dashing through enemies and cutting them down. The game will be launching into an early access state on PC on February 27th, 2020, with a console release (and presumably the full PC release) following later in the year.

While Foregone will be launching into an early access state on PC, there’s no word on if the console version will be early access as well or if consoles get Forgone when the game is finished. If you do want to pick it up on PC, the game will be an Epic Games Store exclusive.

It’s hard to shake the feeling that Foregone looks quite a bit like Dead Cells. Not that that’s a bad thing, mind you. However, Foregone isn’t a roguelite. Instead, it’s a narrative-driven platformer that has looting elements. So if you want to try and find your legendary stat-boosting sword to help slay the dragons and soldiers standing between you and whatever leads The Harrow, you’re free—and perhaps encouraged— to do so.

Foregone is being developed by Big Blue Bubble, a developer that has put out many games on the mobile platform. They’re probably best known for My Singing Monsters, a goofy game where you collect monsters that, well, sing. Despite mostly focusing on mobile games, My Singing Monsters did make its way to the PlayStation Vita, although its various sequels did not. They’re also behind mobile hits like Concert Kings: Idle Music Tycoons and Super Dinosaur: Kickin’ Tail.