Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead will likely go down as one of gamescom 2020: Opening Night Live’s most surprising and strange announcements. Headup Games is on board to publish the title developed by ClockStone Software of Bridge Constructor: Portal fame. A firm release date has yet to surface. Still, fans of the franchise can expect Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead to arrive sometime this year for PS4, PS5, PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. Mobile versions are in development as well for Android and iOS.

The title was announced via the following trailer:

As you can see, the reveal trailer is predominantly live-action. However, there does exist a touch of gameplay footage on display at the very end. The game’s premise doesn’t need to be seen to fully understand, though. In Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead, players will join a survivor group and team up with the likes of The Walking Dead regulars Daryl, Eugene, and Michonne to outlast walker hordes. The key is to build bridges and other structures across ruined landscapes, all in the name of survival.

Of course, walkers are bound to get in the way quite often. Thus, players will strategically place bait, traps, and explosives to rid the world of the undead and help survivors navigate to safety. Physics-based mechanics and ragdoll animations will ensure the walkers never get the easy way out as players aim to get the survivors across the bridge first, before letting its collapse distance them from the oncoming hordes.

Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead will count as the third Walking Dead game to launch this year. The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners hit PSVR back in May, unrelated directly to the AMC show. The Walking Dead: Onslaught is another VR adventure based around the TV series canon–it releases in September.