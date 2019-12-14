Electronic Arts Motive VP and General Manager, Patrick Klaus, has said that the studio currently has two projects in the work at its Montreal office: a “very unique Star Wars experience” and “a new IP, which is a new project by a new team, effectively.”

Speaking to Games Industry at the Montreal International Game Summit, Klaus said that Motive is still in the process of building its identity because it has mainly been involved in co-development and support work so far. Founded in 2015 under the leadership of former Ubisoft executive Jade Raymond, Motive has worked on titles like Anthem, Star Wars Battlefront II, and Visceral’s cancelled Star Wars project led by former Uncharted writer Amy Hennig.

“We’re doing a lot of work internally in order to identify our DNA, who we are, and what we do,” Klaus told Games Industry. “We’re in the process of communicating that internally and making sure the teams buy into it, that they’re fully committed to where we’re going and they understand why. And then I think the identity externally gets proven when we release games, and when we release successful games.”

EA Motive largely remained out of the limelight and only made headlines again when Raymond left the studio. Klaus, who replaced the Assassin’s Creed developer is also a Ubisoft veteran. He previously worked at Ubisoft’s Quebec branch as managing director.

Klaus’ statement makes it seem like EA Motive’s games won’t see the light of day anytime soon and that might be true, but he’s made it clear that he’s picking up where Raymond left.

“When I joined, I certainly didn’t want to just do a hard reset because there are plenty of things that are great,” Klaus continued. ” So we added some elements, tightened up the mission, tightened up our production plan. “We refocused the new IP we’re developing in order to make sure the studio becomes a powerhouse for years.”

EA Motive has yet to announce whether it’s targeting current-gen or next-gen platforms.

[Source: Games Industry]