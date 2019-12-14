Rockstar Games has released Red Dead Redemption 2‘s photo mode and story mode additions on the PlayStation 4. The content includes the following:

Story Mode Bounty Hunter Missions: track down wanted criminals Herman Zizendorf, Camille de Millemont and Bart Cavanaugh

Story Mode Gang Hideouts: take on the deadly Del lobos gang at Gaptooth Breach and Solomon’s Folly

Story Mode Treasure Maps: Landmarks of Riches and The Elemental Trail

“To The Ends of The Earth” Story Mode Mission

Weapons Added to Story Mode: M1899 Pistol, Evans Repeater, High Roller Revolver and LeMat Revolver

Horses Added to Story Mode: Warped Brindle Arabian, Few Spot Appaloosa, Perlino Andalusian and Red Chestnut Arabian

Hidden Trinkets Added to Story Mode: Hawk Talon, Cat Eye, Shark Tooth, Turtle Shell and Crow Beak

Alongside the above, all PS4 players can grab the free Moonshiner Band expansion until January 21st. You also have early access to the new Beaver Hollow hideout.

But that’s not all. Rockstar has added PS4-exclusive apparel and emotes to Wheeler, Rawson and Co., which include:

Apparel

Salizzo Double Bandolier: Many an outlaw prefers the double bandolier – because two bandoliers are twice as stylish. Naturally.

Starrett Hat: A fashionable hat with contrasting oval crown and upturned brim. Each hat is finished by hand with a woven leather buckled band.

Rulfo Boots: One of Wheeler, Rawson and Co.'s most attractive designs, featuring elaborate studding on the pull straps, shaft and vamp. Cut only from high-quality leather.

One of Wheeler, Rawson and Co.’s most attractive designs, featuring elaborate studding on the pull straps, shaft and vamp. Cut only from high-quality leather. Gordillo Half-Chaps: Buckled half-chaps with studded panels and lavish fringes. Guaranteed to add grandeur to any outfit.

Emotes

Hat Flick: Greet passersby with a casual flick of the hat

Howl: Vocalize and advertise your acquisition of new territory, search for companionship, or utter loneliness in a primal, prolonged fashion.

Jovial Laugh: A jovial, good natured guffaw, grinning from ear to ear.

Subtle Wave: Politely acknowledge friend or foe with this subtle and relaxed wave of the hand.

Politely acknowledge friend or foe with this subtle and relaxed wave of the hand. You vs Me: An immediate and indignant offer to settle a situation immediately on site through pistol fire or fisticuffs.

Last but not least, starting December 19th, Rockstar will add special holiday-themed variations to Red Dead Online Showdown Modes, some of which will be exclusive to the PS4.

