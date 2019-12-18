In many ways, this category crosses over a lot with our Best Ongoing Game category, most of these expansions and updates helping to carry on the lives of games well past their initial launch period. In some cases, these expansions have reinvigorated the game in ways the original launch never even dreamed of, giving the title a completely new life and purpose (and sometimes, a whole new platform). Here are the PlayStation LifeStyle nominations for Best DLC/Expansion in 2019.

Best DLC/Expansion 2019 Winner

Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers

Read our review.

Shadowbringers was an absolutely incredible expansion that many consider to actually be one of the greatest Final Fantasy experiences ever. It further redefined Final Fantasy XIV, a game that’s been redefined a couple of times now, and had a story that is powerful and nearly unmatched in modern RPGs. Practically a whole game itself, Shadowbringers stands on its own with “shockingly excellent storytelling in terms of scale and quality.” Add that it brought a number of quality of life fixes that made FFXIV more enjoyable overall, and it’s obvious to see why this one took the top spot.

Reader’s Choice Winner

Monster Hunter World Iceborne

Our readers selected Monster Hunter World Iceborne as the best DLC/expansion this year. Iceborne sets a high bar for continuing a game and could have practically been an entire sequel to Monster Hunter World on its own. New regions, new monsters, and new weapons, along with a new story all had our readers captivated with the massive update to the game.

