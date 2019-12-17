Some of the best games in 2019 weren’t even ones that released this year. Each year, developers continue to give their games longer and longer tails, supporting the players who want to keep living and playing in these worlds for years to come. Some of these games released recently and some are years old, but all of them received major updates and ongoing support from their respective developers this year. The nominations represent the diverse tastes and interests of the PSLS staff, and as a small crew, this list defines what we’re playing on an ongoing basis. Here are the PlayStation LifeStyle nominations for Best Ongoing Game in 2019.

Best Ongoing Game 2019 Winner

Destiny 2

Read our review.

Once again, this year’s vote for Best Ongoing Game full represented the diverse interests and tastes of the PSLS staff, showing that we all find ourselves entranced in different worlds. Unlike other categories where the winner took a far lead, Destiny 2 just managed to get the win with the spread of voting casually tipping that side of the scales again this year as the PSLS Guardians helped it win. Every single game that was nominated got at least one vote. But that spread meant that the Destiny faithful on staff brought Bungie’s looter-shooter to another victory as the studio continued to support the game as an independent this year, free from Activision publishing.

Honorable Mention: The Backlog… still

How could we mention best ongoing games without talking about the backlog of games we played that didn’t even release this year? Lots of us played tons of games from last year, the year before, and even the year before that, because there are way too many games to even finish them all anymore. I platinumed God of War this year. That makes it an ongoing game, right?

Reader’s Choice Winner

Final Fantasy XIV

It seems to be the same year after year, which is why these games keep getting support. Once again, Reader’s Choice went to Final Fantasy XIV, an impressive MMORPG that received that massive and critically acclaimed Shadowbringers expansion this year. Some argue that Shadowbringers not only makes FFXIV one of the best MMORPG’s of all time, but puts it squarely in competition for the best Final Fantasy game, period. Wherever you place it in those rankings, it’s clear that it continues to be a beloved title that millions still play daily.

Don’t miss our full lineup of nominees for the PlayStation LifeStyle Game of the Year awards. We’ll be revealing more winners all throughout the week, leading up to the Game of the Year on Friday December 20.