Why Final Fantasy 14 Won’t Be Going Free-to-Play

Final Fantasy 14 director Naoki Yoshida has said that there are currently no plans to make the game free-to-play. Square Enix regularly offers free trials for FF14 but won’t be extending that permanently to the full game for the foreseeable future at least.

Final Fantasy 14 free trials will be expanded but don’t expect a full freebie

Speaking to Eurogamer at the Las Vegas Fan Fest, Yoshida said that Square Enix has spent a considerable amount of time and money on FF14’s expansions and ongoing development, due to which it’s important to generate revenue from the base game’s and expansions’ sales. Yoshida also said that the revenue generated from sales helps create additional content.

“The revenue from sales of the expansion package itself is still very important in order to continue to make expansions on this scale,” Yoshida said. “We would like to constantly aim for the best on the business side as well to continue making a lot of content to be enjoyed.”

Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn is celebrating its 10th anniversary, and Yoshida says that he has no plans to move the MMORPG to a new game as that change would be more difficult than A Realm Reborn.