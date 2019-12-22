Konami announced at Jump Festa 2020 that Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution will be releasing for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. A release date was not announced but it’s expected to release sometime in 2020.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution is already available on the Nintendo Switch as of August this year, and will be getting a major update on the platform that’ll add new cards including Crystron Halqifibrax, Firewall Dragon Darkfluid, and I:P Masquerena. That’ll bring the total number of cards to over 10,000. The game will also receive Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS characters including Blue Maiden, Soulburner, Revolver, and Ai as duelists.

10,000 cards may seem like a huge number for new players but Konami has previously said that the game’s mechanics should make things manageable.

“In the single-player mode, if you win Duels against other players, you’ll get cards from their Deck,” the developer told DualShockers in an interview. “The other tool players can use are ‘Related Cards.’ In the Deck Editor, you can select a card you like and filter only the cards that work well with your selected card.”

An official overview of the game via Nintendo is as follows:

Experience over 20 years of Yu-Gi-Oh! history with Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution. Build your Deck from over 9,000 cards and take on the most iconic Duelists from the Yu-Gi-Oh! universe. Relive the stories from the original animated Yu-Gi-Oh! series through Yu-Gi-Oh! ARC-V, and challenge the newest generation of Duelists from the virtual world of Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS!

We’ll update our readers when a release date for the PS4 version is announced.

