It’s not too difficult to win the internet over. Simply release something so cute that everyone is forced to talk about it and debate over how cute it really is. The latest thing to take the internet by storm isn’t a tiny green thing. It’s a small blue thing: Baby Sonic, from the upcoming live-action Sonic the Hedgehog movie. A Japanese trailer for the film recently released depicting a young version of the hedgehog in all his adorable glory. In it, you can catch baby Sonic speeding through the lovely Green Hill Zone, followed by a shot of him handing someone (or something) a sunflower.

You can check out the Japanese trailer below:

The Japanese version of the trailer also advertises a Sonic keychain, but it’s unclear if we’ll see it or other similar merchandise in the United States.

The Sonic the Hedgehog film generated a lot of buzz earlier this year due to the main character’s redesign. After the character’s original reveal in April of 2019, fans were vocal in their discontent with how Sonic looked, so much so that the film was postponed to redesign the character. A new trailer later released depicting an updated version of Sonic that looked much more like he does in the video games. Despite the positive reception to the hedgehog’s new look, the VFX studio responsible for the redesign subsequently shut down after crunching to finish the project in time for the film’s February 14, 2020 release date.

It’s also worth wondering if baby Sonic was changed along with the adult version, or if he was always supposed to look the way he appears in the newly released trailer. Some vestiges of the original loathed character design do seem to remain (old body proportions, and those teeth!), but that could just be us looking into it too hard.

What do you think of baby Sonic? Sure he’s cute, but is he cuter than The Mandalorian’s “Baby Yoda” (properly known as “The Child”)?

[Source: YouTube]