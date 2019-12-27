Its been a while since we’ve had a high-quality shoot-em-up (SHMUP), and Dark Gravity is seeking to change that. With a striking low-poly aesthetic and frantic action, Dark Gravity will be launching on PC in Q4 2020, with a console release to follow afterward. The game takes inspiration from SHMUP classics such as Ikaruga and Radiant Silvergun, and seeks to offer up a non-linear campaign and plenty of enemies to fight and bosses to shoot. Of course, like many SHMUPs, there’s a major focus on difficulty, since it just wouldn’t be right if you don’t die several times along the way.

The game takes place after the events of World War 5, the cause of which isn’t quite revealed. You play as a pilot who’ll be carrying out various military operations. After each level you’re given a choice of different levels you can participate in, meaning no two playthroughs have to be the same. There’s a total of 17 different levels, with multiple endings depending on the paths you take. You’ll also be collecting resources to upgrade your fighter in the process, as you’re always going to want to have the biggest guns available. Check out the game’s trailer below:

Rafał Szewczyk, CEO of developer Korgorus Studio, had the following to say about the game.

The project alludes to classic Japanese shooters from years ago. Among the inspiration behind Dark Gravity are, e.g. Ikaruga, Radiant Silvergun and Zero Gunner. Of course, there are here unique features that will make this title stand out from other productions. It is not only about stylized low poly graphics but an intriguing story and the large possibilities of crafting and expanding the fighter jets The difficulty level will be very important – the game at the highest level will be significantly different from the normal level. The higher the level, the more the challenges, new enemies, new bosses and additional secrets. Importantly, there are also big differences concerning the fighter jets. Each of them will have its own unique character and the weaponry can be adapted to your own preferences. All this will additionally increase the life of Dark Gravity

While it may be a while yet for Dark Gravity to hit consoles, you can tide yourself over with games like Rival Megagun and the upcoming R-Type Final 2.