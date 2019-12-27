Back in 2017, Patapon 2 Remastered was revealed, supposedly aiming for a PS4 release. Since then, things have been radio silent, leaving many fans to wonder if the game might have been canceled, but a recent leak might have just given us an update. A pair of Patapon 2 thumbnails has emerged, pointing to the possible upcoming release of the remaster (or at least an update of some kind).

As discovered by Gamstat, two different versions could be forthcoming, including a North American release and a Japanese release, both of which feature slightly different artwork (mainly in the logos for each). You can check out each thumbnail below:

Gamstat has a positive track record of discovering PlayStation Store thumbnails ahead of the official unveiling, most recently highlighting Resident Evil 3 remake prior to its official announcement during Sony’s State of Play. The site also leaked a thumbnail for a supposed Final Fantasy VII Remake demo in the same batch as the Patapon 2 Remastered icons. Although, much like the Final Fantasy VII Remake demo, no official update or announcement has been made about a possible upcoming release for Patapon 2 Remastered.

Patapon 2 originally came to the PSP in 2008 (2009 in North America), followed by Patapon 3 in 2011. They both serve as sequels to Patapon, a game that released on the PSP in 2007. A remaster of Patapon came to PS4 in 2017 and received favorable reviews.

Patapon features rhythm gameplay with god game elements. The name comes from Japanese, with “pata” translating to marching and “pon” meaning drumming. In it, you play as an omnipresent being who commands tiny creatures by playing drums. You must strike each drum in time with the music to effectively command your Patapon tribe.

[Source: Gamstat; Via: Siliconera]