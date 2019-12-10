The long-rumored Resident Evil 3: Nemesis remake has finally been confirmed. Capcom’s next go at revitalizing a past Resident Evil entry will hit stores sooner than fans may have imagined, too. Resident Evil 3 is slated to return early next year on April 3, 2020 for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One platforms. It is exciting news, but the confirmation and release date do not even begin to represent the bulk of the surprise.

Even more interesting is that Capcom will package Resident Evil 3’s remake with Project Resistance, the 4v1 asymmetrical multiplayer experience now known as Resident Evil Resistance. This brilliant move allows the classic survival horror title to serve as the multiplayer game’s campaign mode.

News of the upcoming Resident Evil release hit the web during Sony’s latest State of Play stream. Of course, the announcement also featured a trailer. See it in the video down below:

Preorders for Resident Evil 3 are already live online. All who reserve a copy will receive access to a Classic Costume Pack, which includes Jill Valentine’s original design and Carlos Oliveira’s classic hairstyle. In addition, Capcom plans to launch a Collector’s Edition in North America for consoles, featuring a Jill Valentine figurine, printed art book, a wall poster of Raccoon City’s map, as well as a digital soundtrack for Resident Evil 3. Preorders for the Collector’s Edition will also see buyers receive the aforementioned Classic Costume Pack. At the time of writing, though, the special edition’s pricing details have not yet been made available to the public.

