It’s clear that Netflix’s The Witcher series is a hit and it’s performing better than some might have anticipated. In fact, the show is in higher demand than Disney+’s The Mandalorian, a show set in the Star Wars universe. It’s currently the biggest TV show in the US. It’s no easy feat to outperform a franchise as popular as Star Wars, but The Witcher managed to do so and there are quantifiable numbers to prove it.

According to Parrot Analytics, via Business Insider, The Witcher racked up nearly 127 million “demand expressions” during the week of December 22 to December 28, 2019, compared to The Mandalorian’s 115 million. “Demand expressions” is how Parrot Analytics measures “desire, engagement, and viewership of a series,” using metrics like social media comments, streams of the show, and other online engagement. Keep in mind, these stats are specific to the United States. Different demand expressions are also weighted based on importance. Streams and downloads of a title are weighted heavier than simple social media engagement.

Based on these metrics, The Witcher outperformed every other TV show last week, eclipsing The Mandalorian, Saturday Night Live, and Steven Universe.

But that isn’t the only victory earned by The Witcher series. After the show’s debut on December 20th, thousands of fans have returned to The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt across all platforms. The Steam version of the game also saw a recent spike in concurrent players, reaching an all-time high of over 94,000 users. And you can currently grab a digital copy of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition from the PS Store for only $14.99, thanks to the Holiday Sale.

The Witcher made its way into Beat Saber with its catchy song “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher” as a downloadable track (Editor’s Note: Though it’s a custom player-created song only available on PC. Sorry PSVR players). And there’s plenty more of Geralt of Rivia’s adventures to come, with a second season planned to release sometime in the future.

Have you checked out Netflix’s The Witcher? Has it inspired you decided to jump back into The Witcher 3?

[Source: Parrot Analytics via Business Insider]