Update: Sorry PSVR players. “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher” is a custom player-created level which is not supported on the PlayStation VR version of Beat Saber. Perhaps demand for it will be high enough that Beat Games will add it as an official track in a future update?

Original: Plenty of songs have been added to Beat Games’ Beat Saber since its VR launch last year. Even Green Day recently made the cut. However, no track’s addition to the rhythm game has been quite as fascinating as the latest arrival, “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher.” That’s right, the catchy tune sung by Jaskier in Netflix’s The Witcher is now available to download and play in the VR experience via Oculus and the PlayStation VR. The beatmap’s download is accessible through Beat Saver.

You can see the tune in action in Beat Saber, thanks to the video below from YouTuber Holair. It’s actually pretty soothing to watch, mostly due to the smooth moves of Sword Art Online’s Kirigaya Kazuto.

While the super catchy jingle has made the rounds online, “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher” isn’t streaming ubiquitously across all music streaming platforms. However, it is available on the SoundCloud of Sonya Belousova and Giona Ostinelli, who composed and produced the track for the Nexflix series. If and when the tune will hit other streaming platforms currently remains a mystery.

The series itself is doing well, too. According to data from Parrot Analytics, Netflix’s The Witcher counts among the most in-demand TV series in the United States. In fact, it’s in the top three, trailing behind only Disney Plus’ The Mandalorian and Netflix’s Stranger Things. With this in mind, it seems the streaming giant was smart to renew The Witcher for a second season weeks ahead of the first season’s arrival.

[Source: AppTrigger]