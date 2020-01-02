At present, there is no way of knowing what Hideo Kojima’s next venture will entail. He seems to have plenty of ideas he’s eager to rid himself of, however. In a recent Twitter post, the legendary game developer hinted at another idea, which centers on what he refers to as “new media,” such as streaming and AI.

The tweet in question begins by noting what’s generally ahead for 2020. Tokyo’s hosting of this year’s Olympics is one example, while the beginnings of the entertainment industry’s “extreme” changes serve as another. Kojima didn’t offer too much detail, but did tease that he’d like to explore those changes in some way.

See the post below:

We’ll have Tokyo Olympic in the year of 2020, and also the extreme change in entertainment industry will come in next 10 years with the arrival of the streaming and AI. I’d like to create something related to such new media and totally brand new entertainment for the tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/z0F3ClTzVt — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) January 1, 2020

Kojima spoke about streaming not too long ago, during a BAFTA panel that saw him tease his next project. This suggests it’s an aspect of technology’s evolution that he finds himself especially keen on. With him having previously announced plans to produce films as well, it should be interesting to see how things play out for Kojima Productions going forward. Perhaps the horror game he recently hinted at will wade through the murky waters of advanced technologies?

Kojima’s most recent game, Death Stranding, is in stores now on the PlayStation 4. The title will launch on PC sometime this summer.

[Source: Hideo Kojima on Twitter]