Death Stranding creator Hideo Kojima was recently interviewed at a BAFTA panel in London, during which he teased his next project and discussed why he tends to make games with complex stories.

Kojima has already moved on to his next title, which he said that he was eager to get on with once Death Stranding was completed. As for what he’s working on, his answer won’t come as a surprise to many: an experience that’s both a movie and a video game.

Kojima explained (via GamesRadar):

I really want to do something a little different. In the next five years, the platform will be streaming. Either it’s a movie or a game, both will remain – the cinema experience and the platform of games will remain. But the game, you could broadcast that right now, like esports that you see today. I think there’s something ahead, and I’m thinking about that. It’s a movie, but it’s a game, I’m thinking of that kind of idea, and I want to do that kind of thing.

Explaining why he makes complex games, Kojima suggested that people consume and forget simple experiences really quickly, and that something complex has more of a long-lasting effect on consumers.

He further said (via Metal Gear Informer):

I grew up watching movies or things like that, so I just do that in games. Everyone says it’s complicated, but I think everyone should just keep it and maybe nourish it for five or ten years, and maybe they will start to understand. And I really want to create those kind of things.

