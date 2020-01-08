PlayStation Gear Store Sale Marks Down Prices on Dozens of Items

The US PlayStation Gear Store is currently hosting a sale on dozens of items, from shirts and hoodies to water bottles and mugs. Quite a few of the products are receiving markdowns of up to 50 percent or more. At the time of writing, there appears to be no clear indication of when the sale will come to an end. As such, PlayStation fans interested in grabbing something on sale should probably do so as soon as possible.

A wide variety of t-shirts are on sale for $12.99; a number of them are discounted to $9.99 as well. The shirt selection covers the gamut of PlayStation hits, including Uncharted, God of War, The Last of Us, and Bloodborne. Ghost of Tsushima also gets its fair share of love in the PlayStation Gear Store sale. Hoodies and hats serve as the sale’s other notable apparel, with prices for a few of the former dipping as low as $29.99.

With the sale, mugs currently range in price from $4.99 to $6.99. Prices on water bottles have been similarly sliced in half, with those costing between $12.99 and $21.99. In addition, backpacks, pins, and decals all feature in the latest PlayStation Gear Store sale.

A number of the sale items appear in the following video shared on PlayStation’s official Twitter account, including a deep discount on the PlayStation-inspired longboard, normally $299 now down to $129:

Unfortunately, the EU version of the PlayStation Gear Store recently shut down and as a result of it no longer existing, it is not running a sale. It remains unclear whether the EU store will eventually return.

