Sony spent much of last year releasing details about the PlayStation 5 piecemeal. Every few months or so, new information surfaced, concerning the system’s feature and capabilities. Yet, the platform holder still has a number of surprises up its sleeve, according to Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO and President Jim Ryan. Indeed, the console’s more “unique elements” remain under wraps for the time being.

Ryan teased this interesting tidbit during an interview with Business Insider Japan that Gematsu translated. When asked about the differences between PS4 and PS5, Ryan made note of nearly imperceptible load times, improved graphics, and the next DualShock’s haptic feedback. Yet, these don’t count as the PS5’s sole advantages. There are some cards that Sony is still holding to its chest. “There are still more unique elements for PlayStation 5 to come that separate it from previous consoles,” he explained. “The ‘bigger differences’ have yet to be announced.”

When the public may become privy to these differences currently remains a mystery. Such information is likely to receive the spotlight in the coming months, though. At present, it’s just a matter of when and how Sony will make the announcement.

This same interview also saw the Sony executive explain one of the subtler differences between the two consoles–the logo. Ryan told Business Insider Japan it all boils down to a “sense of consistency.” About the PS5 logo design, he said,

It is important to give off a sense of consistency for products within the PlayStation brand. It is a must for anyone who sees [the logo] to immediately and positively think, ‘That’s PlayStation.’ There are over 100 million PlayStation 4 owners—there is a community there. We have an obligation to keep them happy, interested, and absorbed [in PlayStation].

Evidently, this line of thought is working in the company’s favor. PlayStation’s PS5 Instagram post is reportedly breaking records on the social media platform.

The PlayStation 5 will hit store shelves later this year during the holiday season.

[Source: Business Insider Japan via Gematsu]