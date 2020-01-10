When developer Krillbite Studio announced plans to bring Mosaic to consoles in early 2020, the team evidently meant it. The surrealistic adventure will come to the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One platforms later this month on January 23rd. Mosaic’s console version will likely share the Steam price of $19.99.

Raw Fury is publishing Mosaic, an adventure title that explores what it means to live in monotony. The protagonist serves as another cog in the machine of a mega-corporation, one set in an overpopulated city. Their life is disgustingly simple, commuting to work with large crowds, working, overworking, then returning home to do it all again the next day. However, Mosaic does offer a twist, subverting the character’s mundane existence when something strange happens following their daily commute.

Check out Mosaic’s PC launch trailer below for a look at what to expect from Krillbite Studios’ most recent game:

The “dark surrealistic” experience is not Krillbite Studio’s only foray into the tales of isolationist horror. In 2015, the Norwegian studio unleashed Among the Sleep on PC, followed by a 2015 launch for the PlayStation 4 version. Among the Sleep puts players in the role of a toddler, who is left alone in his bedroom following a birthday party.

Among the Sleep received mixed reviews across the board, yet earned acclaim for its unique perspective. Our review of the title offered similar praise, giving the Krillbite adventure a 6 out of 10. By the looks of Mosaic’s PC reviews, the team’s latest could very well fare the same.

