Nearly three years ago, Among the Sleep developer Krillbite Studio announced plans to bring its new title, Mosaic, to console. Finally, that promise will soon come to fruition. In the wake of its Apple Arcade launch, Mosaic is now slated to hit the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One in the first quarter of 2020. PC players will receive it earlier via Steam on December 5, 2019.

As somewhat of a point-and-click adventure title, Mosaic places players in a “dark surrealistic” mystery. At the narrative’s core rests a tale of monotony, though the mundane will be subverted to an extent. From the horrors of childhood to the loneliness of adulthood, Mosaic follows a character who seems merely another cog in the machine. They reside in an overpopulated metropolis, commuting to work alongside crowds of other cogs in the machine. The phone serves as but a distraction with its “meaningless notifications.” Work is typical, an unappreciated position in a megacorporation, complete with long hours and overtime.

Apparently, the monotony won’t remain throughout the entirety of Mosaic’s experience. On one peculiar day, the protagonist’s monotonous life gets turned upside down. During the regular commute to work, something strange occurs, leading to everything changing. What might this mean, specifically? You’ll have to play to find out.

As noted above, this isn’t Krillbite’s first rodeo. A few years ago, Among the Sleep hit the PlayStation 4, giving horror fans a survival title from an odd perspective–that of a two-year-old child.

