Borderlands 3‘s scaled Takedown at the Maliwan Blacksite, which was delayed due to unforeseen issues, will now commence on Thursday, January 16th. The event was originally set to kick off on December 31st.

Players who’ve had difficulty finding a party or want to play solo will have until January 30th to try out an easier version of the Takedown and reap its rewards. After the 30th, its difficulty level will be bumped back up.

In other Borderlands 3 news, Gearbox Software has rolled out a new hotfix that addresses the following:

Addressed a reported concern that FL4K’s Furious Attack was sometimes not applying bonuses to pet damage as expected

Addressed a reported concern that Rakkcelerate was sometimes not applying the cooldown modifier as stated on the skill’s description

Addressed a reported concern that Cheap Tip’s total weapon shield capacity was sometimes not appearing in the tooltip on the item card

Addressed a reported concern that The Arbalest of Discipline was sometimes spawning with just shields

Anointed Enforcer

Temporarily lowered the health on Anointed Enforcer – We found an issue where Anointed Enforcer’s immunity abilities would sometimes cause them to be more difficult than intended. We have lowered their health temporarily as we investigate further and find a permanent solution.

The hotfix is already live on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC so simply log in to update the game.

