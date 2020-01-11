Days after UK’s largest video game retailer announced that it’s considering shutting down up to 40 stores across the country, GameStop subsidiary EB Games announced that it’s closing down 19 “unprofitable” stores across Australia.

EB Games employees tipped off Kotaku earlier this week, revealing that they’ll be out of a job by the end of January. When the website reached out to the company, it released the following statement:

Like all businesses, we are constantly evaluating our property portfolio to ensure that our stores mix is in-line with the ever changing retail landscape. After careful consideration we will be closing 19 unprofitable stores at the end of January. Where possible, staff were offered the opportunity to work in surrounding stores. In exciting news, 2020 will see EB Games continue to open more large format stores that combine the power of both the EB Games and Zing Pop Culture. These hybrid stores, combined with our strong omni-channel offering, 6 million loyalty members and 300+ locations across Australia, will see EB Games continue to be one of Australia’s largest specialty retailers.

While the statement ends on an optimistic note, video game retail is visibly struggling in multiple regions. EB Games’ parent company GameStop has been in a rough spot for several years now, and has seen its operations within and outside the United States shrink considerably over the years. UK retailer GAME has a similar story.

For our readers based in Australia, here’s a list of stores that are set to close:

Birkenhead Point EB Games NSW 2047 Blacktown EB Games NSW 2148 Bribie Island EB Games QLD 4507 Brickworks Marketplace EB Games SA 5031 City Cross EB Games SA 5000 Cleveland EB Games QLD 4163 Dandenong EB Games VIC 3175 Dianella EB Games WA 6059 Hallet Cove EB Games SA 5158 Hamilton EB Games VIC 3300 Harbourtown Adelaide EB Games SA 5950 Inala EB Games QLD 4077 Inverell EB Games NSW 236 Kalamunda EB Games WA 6076 Lutwyche EB Games QLD 4030 Majura Park EB Games ACT 2609 Rockdale EB Games NSW 2216 Underwood EB Games QLD 4119 Winston Hills EB Games NSW 2153

According to Kotaku, all the aforementioned stores will be running a closing down sale, and will offer discounts of up to 60 percent.

[Source: Kotaku]