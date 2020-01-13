Last week, industry analyst Michael Pachter commented that Sony would not be attending E3 2020 “as far as [he was] aware.” It’s pretty common speculation at this point as E3 continues to struggle for relevance in the age of social media and direct communities. Today, Jason Schreier and Daniel Ahmad—both notorious for having insider information—are adding fire to that rumor, indicating that we’ll find out Sony’s E3 2020 plans (or non-plans, rather) soon.

Kotaku journalist Jason Schreier tweeted out what most of us have been thinking (in fact, I wrote a Daily Reaction about this exact topic at the end of last week), saying that E3 is “in the worst shape it’s ever been” and he wouldn’t be surprised if Sony opts out of the show again this year. He also expects a big PS5 event but notes that it could possibly be multiple events.

E3 is in the worst shape it’s ever been — last year it was half-empty, and that was before they doxed thousands of attending journalists — so Sony skipping again would make total sense. I’d expect them to announce their own big PS5 event(s) instead — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) January 13, 2020

While Schreier’s tweet might not be all that revealing, industry insider and analyst Daniel Ahmad weighed in by quote tweeting Schreier, saying simply, “Should hear more about this today.”

Should hear more about this today. https://t.co/veQNiI4pBD — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) January 13, 2020

Though there might be some question about what “this” means—is it the Sony skipping E3 2020 part or the big PS5 events part?—another reply from Schreier seems to highlight the E3 news. In response to someone asking when he though Sony would reveal whether or not it would be at E3 2020, Schreier replied, “Very soon.”

Very soon — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) January 13, 2020

For time reference, we didn’t learn about the PS4’s February 20, 2013 reveal event until three weeks prior on January 31, 2013. When Sony skipped out on E3 2019, we learned the news in November 2018. E3 2020 will be the expo’s 25th year, but with major exhibitors stepping away and the ESA’s security breach on thousands of attendees’ private information, it’s uncertain what the future holds for the show.