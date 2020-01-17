As the wildfires continue to burn in Australia, many in the gaming community are doing what they can to help. Bungie, well known for giving back to charities, set up a fundraising campaign called “Guardians for Australia” to help support the ongoing efforts in Australia as homes and lives are lost and the ecosystem of the country is devastated. Guardians for Australia is a limited-edition shirt and unique Destiny 2 emblem, with all proceeds from the sale going to two organizations in the country.

As Guardians, it’s our duty to assist those in need. To support the Australia fire relief efforts, all proceeds of the new “Guardians for Australia” shirt and emblem will go towards @NSWRFS and @WIRES_NSW. https://t.co/b853wuXCMJ pic.twitter.com/fvhu5Lfh6n — Bungie (@Bungie) January 16, 2020

Along with the custom-designed limited-edition shirt, you’ll get the “Star Light, Star Bright” emblem to show your support for the cause in Destiny 2.

You can support Guardians for Australia by buying the shirt on either the Bungie Store or Bungie Store EU. The NA store price is $24.99 and the EU one is €27,99. Half of the profits generated from sales of the shirt and emblem will be donated to NSW Rural Fire Service with the other half going to WIRES, Australia’s largest wildlife rescue organization. The campaign will run until Tuesday, February 18 at 9 am Pacific, at which time the shirt listing will be removed from the Bungie Store.

Bungie has participated in other campaign efforts to assist with natural disaster relief, including raising money after the Nepal earthquake in 2015, also with a special shirt and other in-game items. The Bungie Foundation is a charity that supports children’s hospitals, and a number of campaigns on the Bungie Store have aided in fundraisers to help pediatric patients. Bungie also isn’t the only one raising money for Australia. Ubisoft is doing its part too, though there aren’t any specific rewards that go with that donation.

Once you’ve purchased your Guardians for Australia shirt, don’t miss the massive literal jigsaw puzzle that’s happening in Destiny 2 right now, requiring the community to come together and submit pieces of the puzzle they find in their own games to help put a massive maze together.