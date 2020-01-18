Report of Sony Interactive Entertainment preparing to port Horizon Zero Dawn over to PC came as a surprise to players but not to industry professionals who’ve been talking about a platform-agnostic future for a while now. Quite a few analysts have previously said that exclusives will eventually become a thing of the past, with key player Microsoft already eyeing Nintendo Switch releases.

According to Eurogamer’s Tom Phillips, SIE has plans to release more console exclusives on PC going forward, and hinted that Media Molecule’s Dreams will be one of them. Following Kotaku’s report, he tweeted:

Horizon on PC is a start, but Microsoft is still a long way ahead of PlayStation making a serious move to a platform agnostic future. Argue your games are worth more than slapping in a sub, sure, but the future is everyone being able to access great games wherever they play. Horizon will be followed by others down the road – you don’t need to Dream too hard to guess. But Xbox is already well-established launching games on PC at the same time, and eager to explore Switch..

Responding to a follower on Twitter, Jason Schreier separately confirmed that Horizon Zero Dawn won’t be the only game SIE will port to PC.

Interestingly, Media Molecule said last October that it wants to see content made in Dreams published on other platforms. Former PlayStation Worldwide Studios Chairman Shawn Layden also hinted that SIE is considering releasing its games on multiple platforms in an interview with Bloomberg last August.

[Source: Wccftech]

