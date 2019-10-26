Media Molecule has revealed that it has plans for Dreams to last 20 years with regular additions, expansions, and improvements. The developer wants to eventually see content created in Dreams on “other devices and beyond.”

Speaking to Games Industry at the View Conference in Turin, Italy, co-founder Kareem Ettouney revealed that Media Molecule is looking into obtaining a commercial license that will allow creators to export content.

“The very limited exporting features the moment are like exporting a video, but we have in the long-term [plans for] exporting a standalone game outside of Dreams entirely, exporting to other devices and beyond,” said Ettouney. “But step one is to show our intent so that from the very beginning we are doing this commercial concept, which means that everything you do in Dreams is yours. You can use it. People in the Dreams community have already been using it to make graphic design, album covers and stuff like that – using it for their portfolios and show reels.”

For now, Media Molecule’s aim is to make sure that Dreams reaches “a lot of people.”

“Most of the PlayStation model is designed for a game to come out, it hits the market, and it makes most of its returns in the first week, y’know? If it’s a big game, it survives for maybe two or three sequels,” Ettouney continued. “We need to reach and then grow. But it’s definitely in our dreams to do Pro versions that are expanded. It just depends on a lot of things working out for us.”

Dreams is currently in early access.

[Source: Games Industry]